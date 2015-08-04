GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
Aug 4 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of common stock.
The retailer, backed by Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Ares Management LP among others, intends to list its common stock under the symbol "NMG", according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Neiman Marcus, whose revenue was $4.8 billion for fiscal year 2014, did not name the underwriters for the offering.
The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.