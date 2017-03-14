March 14 Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Hudson's Bay is seeking a deal that would not include Neiman's $5 billion debt, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2mnSePK)

Reuters reported this month that Hudson's Bay had yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's, over a month after approaching it for a merger. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)