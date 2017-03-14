March 14 Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in
talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group
LLC, turning its focus away from Macy's Inc,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic
alternatives, including a sale.
Hudson's Bay is seeking a deal that would not include
Neiman's $5 billion debt, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2mnSePK)
Reuters reported this month that Hudson's Bay had yet to
line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's, over a month
after approaching it for a merger.
