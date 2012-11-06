Nov 6 Neiman Marcus Group introduced international shipping and payment options to its e-commerce site on Tuesday, allowing the luxury retailer to reach online shoppers in more than 100 countries.

Neiman Marcus, which operates a namesake chain and Bergdorf Goodman, only has stores in the United States. Previously, Canada was the only international market to which the NeimanMarcus.com site would ship online orders.

The company hired FiftyOne Global Ecommerce to provide the technology to allow the international shipping features, including detecting an online shopper's country of residence to convert U.S. dollar prices into the local currency and figuring out sales taxes and customs duties.

FiftyOne, whose other clients include Neiman rivals Macy's Inc, Saks Inc and Nordstrom Inc, also handles customs paperwork.

At the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit in September, Neiman Marcus Chief Executive Officer Karen Katz said the retailer would use e-commerce to push into new international markets rather than focus on building stores, and offer overseas shipping on its main site in time for the holiday season.

Earlier this year, Neiman took a 37 percent stake in Glamour Sales Holding Ltd, a privately held e-commerce company based in Hong Kong, with the goal of introducing an online sales website in China in 2013.

Online purchases account for roughly 20 percent of Neiman's sales.