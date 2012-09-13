Sept 13 Neiman Marcus Group Inc
reported a smaller loss for its fourth quarter, helped by sales
gains at its stores as well as online.
Neiman, a privately held operator of a namesake chain of
upscale department stores and outlets, posted a net loss of
$11.1 million for the fourth quarter ended July 28, compared to
a loss of $61.4 million a year earlier.
For the quarter, EBITDA -- which measures earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- was $71.9
million, compared to $67.5 a year earlier. EBITDA is closely
watched by private equity companies looking to take a company
public or to sell it.
The company said it plans to launch a full-price e-commerce
website in China by the end of fiscal year 2013.
The luxury retailer invested in Hong Kong-based Glamour
Sales Holding earlier this year to tap into China's expanding
luxury retail market.
Neiman's quarterly revenue rose about 10 percent to $1.01
billion, helped by a 7.9 percent rise in comparable sales.
Online sales, representing a fifth of its total, rose about
19 percent to $209.7 million in the quarter. Revenue from its
retail outlets, including the Bergdorf Goodman stores, were up 7
percent at $795.7 million.
Neiman's gains reflect those of the luxury segment more
broadly: peers Saks Inc and Nordstrom Inc also
saw large sales gains during the quarter.