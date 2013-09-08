NEW YORK, Sept 8 A consortium of Ares Management
LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced
talks to acquire upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus Inc from
TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Leonard Green Partners
LP, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
A deal for Neiman Marcus could be announced as early as this
week and would mean that the company would not proceed with its
plans for an initial public offering, the people said, asking
not to be identified as the negotiations are confidential.
One of the people said the deal would likely value Neiman
Marcus at around $6 billion, but cautioned that negotiations had
not been finalized and that talks could still fall apart.
Neiman Marcus, Ares, TPG and Warburg Pincus declined to
comment. Spokespeople for Leonard Green and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Neiman, which operates 41 namesake departments stores,
Bergdorf Goodman, as well as the lower-price outlet chains Last
Call and CUSP, was acquired by TPG, Warburg Pincus and Leonard
Green in 2005 for $5.1 billion.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that Ares
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board were in the final
stages of negotiations to buy Neiman Marcus.