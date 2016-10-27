MADRID Oct 27 Spanish real estate developer
Neinor, owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, is in the
process of selecting banks to lead a stock market listing in the
first half of next year, three sources familiar with the
operation said on Thursday.
"The idea is to list in the first half of 2017. The offer
size would be around 500 million euros ($546 million)," one of
the sources said on condition of anonymity. The source did not
confirm how much of Neinor would be placed in the market.
Neinor has hired Lazard as a financial advisor to
help it steer the process and is the midst of hiring banks to
lead the initial public offering (IPO), the sources said.
Neinor declined to comment while Lazard could not
immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by Angus Berwick)