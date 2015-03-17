(Adds detail; updates shares)
March 17 Nektar Therapeutics said its
experimental drug failed to meet the main goal in previously
treated patients with advanced breast cancer in a late-stage
study.
The drug, NKTR-102, provided a 2.1 month improvement in
median overall survival over patients on chemotherapy in the
trial, but the effect was not statistically significant, the
company said.
The company's stock fell about 16 percent in extended trade.
Patients in the study either received the drug or a single
chemotherapy agent. It enrolled 852 women with locally recurrent
or metastatic breast cancer who previously had been treated with
anthracycline, taxane and capecitabine and had progressed
following treatment.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related
death among women, according to the U.S. National Cancer
Institute. This year, an estimated 207,000 women will be
diagnosed with the cancer and over 39,000 women will die from
the disease in the United States.
Nektar is exploring potential paths forward for NKTR-102 in
metastatic breast cancer with regulatory agencies, it said on
Tuesday.
The drug is a long-acting topoisomerase I-inhibitor designed
to concentrate in tumor tissue, provide sustained tumor
suppression throughout the entire chemotherapy cycle, and to
minimize toxicities.
It is also being tested in several other cancers.
Nektar's stock closed at $14.13 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)