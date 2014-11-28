BRIEF-Orpea announces two acquisitions in Czech Republic and Austria
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
Nov 28 NEL ASA :
* Says the company's subsidiary NEL Hydrogen AS has been awarded a contract for production of a new hydrogen electrolyser plant with supplementary equipment
* Says agreement has a firm value of about 13 million Norwegian crowns
* Says it is the second significant new contract received by company in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
