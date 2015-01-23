BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Nel ASA :
* Says subsequent offering was oversubscribed, resulting in gross proceeds of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.70 million) through issuance of 10 million new shares at a subscription price of 1.30 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6776 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.