A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

QUNU, South Africa Former South African President and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is recovering well from a lung infection which has kept him in hospital for a week, his grandson said on Saturday.

"Madiba is recovering very well and looks good," Mandla Mandela said in Qunu, a village in the Eastern Cape province where Mandela was born and spent his early years.

Speaking in Xhosa at a funeral in Qunu of another relative, Mandla used the clan name 'Madiba' by which 94-year-old Mandela is popularly known.

