Dec 5 Nemex SA :

* Reported on Thursday that Ronaro Investment Limited decreased its stake in the company to 75.8 pct (805,524,070 shares) from 81.45 pct stake (865,524,070 shares) via sale of 5.65 pct stake (60,000,000 shares) on Aug. 11, 2014

