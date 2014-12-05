BRIEF-Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 40-50 mln yuan
April 17 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd:
Dec 5 Nemex SA :
* Reported on Thursday that Ronaro Investment Limited decreased its stake in the company to 75.8 pct (805,524,070 shares) from 81.45 pct stake (865,524,070 shares) via sale of 5.65 pct stake (60,000,000 shares) on Aug. 11, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, representing 7.32 percent of outstanding