Dec 11 Nemex SA :

* Reported on Wednesday it registered new wholly-owned unit Nemex Trade Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,500) divided into 100 shares of nominal value 50 zlotys each

($1 = 3.3443 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)