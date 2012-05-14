* Iberdrola, State Grid in talks over Neoenergia: Valor
* Government might oppose deal, sources tell newspaper
* Comes as gov't seeks lower rates in ailing industry
SAO PAULO, May 14 Spain's Iberdrola is
considering the sale of its 39 percent stake in Brazilian power
holding company Neoenergia to China's State Grid, in
a move that faces government opposition in the South American
nation, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Iberdrola is discussing a potential sale of Neoenergia with
German and U.S. rivals, mainly because new accounting rules in
Spain forbid it from accounting revenues and expenses of a
subsidiary it does not control, Valor Econômico said, citing
people familiar with the situation.
According to Valor, President Dilma Rousseff does not want
control of Neoenergia "in foreign hands." Currently, Iberdrola
shares control of the utility with state pension fund Previ and
state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil ; Iberdrola's
attempt to boost its stake last year faced government
opposition.
Interest for Neoenergia's assets has been growing over the
past months as the government and private companies seek to grow
their market share in power distribution, a segment in which
growing scale should help offset the risk of declining rates in
coming years. Consolidation is key for the companies, known as
DisCos, to gain financial and operating muscle.
A press representative for Neoenergia in São Paulo declined
to comment. Neoenergia earlier in the month issued a statement
saying Iberdrola was "assessing different strategic alternatives
relating to its ownership stake in Neoenergia," the paper said.
Efforts to reach State Grid executives in Rio de Janeiro
were unsuccessful. The presidential palace said it would not
comment on the Valor report.
The Rousseff administration would like Banco do Brasil and
Previ, which currently hold a combined 61 percent of Neoenergia,
to exercise their right of first refusal on Iberdrola's stake,
Valor said, citing a source.
(Reporting By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing
by W Simon)