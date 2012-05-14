* Iberdrola, State Grid in talks over Neoenergia: Valor

* Government might oppose deal, sources tell newspaper

* Comes as gov't seeks lower rates in ailing industry

SAO PAULO, May 14 Spain's Iberdrola is considering the sale of its 39 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company Neoenergia to China's State Grid, in a move that faces government opposition in the South American nation, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

Iberdrola is discussing a potential sale of Neoenergia with German and U.S. rivals, mainly because new accounting rules in Spain forbid it from accounting revenues and expenses of a subsidiary it does not control, Valor Econômico said, citing people familiar with the situation.

According to Valor, President Dilma Rousseff does not want control of Neoenergia "in foreign hands." Currently, Iberdrola shares control of the utility with state pension fund Previ and state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil ; Iberdrola's attempt to boost its stake last year faced government opposition.

Interest for Neoenergia's assets has been growing over the past months as the government and private companies seek to grow their market share in power distribution, a segment in which growing scale should help offset the risk of declining rates in coming years. Consolidation is key for the companies, known as DisCos, to gain financial and operating muscle.

A press representative for Neoenergia in São Paulo declined to comment. Neoenergia earlier in the month issued a statement saying Iberdrola was "assessing different strategic alternatives relating to its ownership stake in Neoenergia," the paper said.

Efforts to reach State Grid executives in Rio de Janeiro were unsuccessful. The presidential palace said it would not comment on the Valor report.

The Rousseff administration would like Banco do Brasil and Previ, which currently hold a combined 61 percent of Neoenergia, to exercise their right of first refusal on Iberdrola's stake, Valor said, citing a source. (Reporting By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)