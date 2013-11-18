BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Neogenomics Inc : * To collaborate with Covance to jointly provide anatomic pathology and
specialty lab testing services for global clinical trials * Says Covance will have access to co's medical and scientific networks-SEC
* Says Covance will have access to co's medical and scientific networks-SEC filing
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares