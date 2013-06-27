June 27 Adobe Systems Incorporated said
it had agreed to acquire privately held Neolane, which operates
a software platform for managing digital marketing campaigns
over multiple platforms, for $600 million in cash.
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said the move
would "bring critical cross-channel campaign management
capabilities to the Adobe Marketing Cloud."
Adobe Marketing Cloud is a set of tools encompassing
analytics, social, advertising, targeting, and web experience
management solutions.
Neolane, whose clients include Barnes & Noble and
Bridgestone Tires, operates a software platform for automation
and execution of campaigns across the Web, email, social,
mobile, call center, direct mail and point of sale.
Adobe said the acquisition, expected to close next month,
will not materially affect its revenue forecast and adjusted
financial results for the current fiscal year.
Neolane CEO Stéphane Dehoche will continue to lead the
former Neolane team as part of Adobe's digital marketing
business.