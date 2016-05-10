May 10 Neos Corp :

* Says it forms a business alliance with ARGOS, a Niigata-based firm engaged in Web services related business on May 10

* Says two entities to cooperate on exclusive agency of site and app performance testing services (ARGOS) in Japan

* Says the co plans to buy a 9.4 percent stake in ARGOS on May 10

