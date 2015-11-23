(Adds Competition Tribunal comments, shares)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South Africa's Vodacom
wants to rework a $500 million deal to buy local
fixed-line operator Neotel, it said on Monday, after a
competition watchdog proposed conditions that could undermine
the value of the transaction for Vodacom.
Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone, also asked
the Competition Tribunal to delay hearings into the deal while
it works out a new structure with Neotel's owner, India's Tata
Communications.
"The outcome of these discussions will directly impact the
extent of the (regulatory) approval being sought," Vodacom said
in a statement, without giving details on how it was seeking to
restructure the deal.
Vodacom has until Dec.7 to inform the Tribunal whether the
transaction will be cancelled or continue in an amended form,
the Tribunal said in statement.
Vodacom bought South Africa's second-biggest fixed-line
operator in a deal that gave it much-coveted radio frequency
spectrum that would allow it to roll-out high-speed 4G network
to meet surging demand for data.
But the Competition Commission, which investigates deals for
any anti-trust issues, recommended to the Competition Tribunal
that the deal should be approved on condition that Vodacom waits
two years before using Neotel spectrum.
The Competition Tribunal adjudicates on findings of the
Competition Commission.
South Africa is in the midst of switching its television
signal to digital from analogue, a move that would free up
much-needed airwaves as consumers increasingly use their
smartphones to browse the internet and download applications.
Vodacom's rivals such as MTN Group have opposed the
deal, saying the acquisition of Neotel's spectrum would give the
company an unfair advantage.
Other conditions proposed by the Competition Commission
required Vodacom to invest 10 billion rand ($713 million) in
fixed-line network within the next five years and a moratorium
on job cuts.
Shares in Vodacom were down 0.5 percent at 148.56 rand,
pretty much in line with the JSE Top-40 index.
($1 = 14.0605 rand)
