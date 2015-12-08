JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Vodacom said on
Tuesday it would not buy Neotel's highly sought-after frequency
network and would offer roaming deals to rivals to get a $500
million takeover of the fixed-line operator approved by South
Africa's competition watchdog.
The unit of Britain's Vodafone made the changes to
the deal after the Competition Commission, which investigates
deals for anti-trust issues, recommended to the Competition
Tribunal that the deal should be approved on condition that
Vodacom waits two years before using Neotel spectrum.
Under the modified deal, Vodacom would only buy the assets
related to Neotel's fixed-line business but not its frequency
spectrum, the company said in a statement. Vodacom said it would
offer roaming arrangements to all mobile operators including
itself.
Vodacom bought Neotel, South Africa's second-biggest
fixed-line operator, in a deal that gave it much-coveted radio
frequency spectrum that would allow it to roll-out a high-speed
4G network to meet surging demand for data.
The Competition Tribunal adjudicates on findings of the
Competition Commission.
The transaction to buy Neotel, owned by India's Tata
Communications, was opposed by mobile rivals MTN Group
and the unlisted Cell C in public hearings held by
Africa's most advanced economy's communications regulator.
Vodacom said the Competition Tribunal is set to consider the
revised deal at a pre-hearing on Dec. 10.
Vodacom was also required by the Competition Commission to
invest 10 billion rand ($688.11 million) in a fixed-line network
within the next five years and place a moratorium on job cuts.
($1 = 14.5325 rand)
