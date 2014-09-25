By Mike Stone
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm and buyout firm Rhone Capital LLC are
nearing a deal to acquire logistics services provider Neovia
Logistics LLC for more than $1 billion, including debt,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Goldman Sachs' and Rhone Capital's consortium has prevailed
over a rival bid from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
, the people said on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be
finalized later this month, the people added.
The sale of Neovia comes just two years after private equity
firm Platinum Equity LLC acquired a 65 percent stake in the
company from Caterpillar Inc, leaving the industrial
conglomerate with a 35 percent interest.
The sources asked not to be identified because the deal
talks are confidential. Representatives for Neovia, Platinum
Equity, Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs and Rhone Capital did not
immediately respond to requests for comment, while Blackstone
declined to comment.
Neovia runs a third-party logistics business that helps
companies cut distribution costs in sectors ranging from
automotive and mining to electronics and healthcare. The Downers
Grove, Illinois-based company has more than 96 facilities in 25
countries, according to its website.
Reuters first reported in April that Neovia was up for sale.
Investment banks UBS AG and Macquarie Group Ltd
have been advising Neovia on the sale process,
according to the sources.
Platinum said in 2012 when it took over Neovia that the
overall transaction was worth about $750 million. At the time,
Macquarie, which financed the deal, said it was the largest
logistics deal since 2008.
The auction for Neovia also attracted peer XPO Logistics Inc
, which exited the process in recent weeks, according to
the sources. Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO went on to acquire
another company, New Breed Logistics, in a $615 million deal
from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC earlier this month.
An XPO spokesman declined to comment on the company's
interest in Neovia.
A wave of deals in the industrial logistics sector have
taken place this year. French logistics company Groupe Norbert
Dentressangle SA, for example, completed its $750
million purchase of Jacobson Companies from private equity firm
Oak Hill Capital Partners on Sept. 2.
Other companies are coming to the market. Singapore's
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd is looking to sell its APL
Logistics division with the hopes of fetching more than $750
million, Reuters reported last month.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio)