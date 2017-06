The bodies of the victims of a bus accident are lined up after the bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into the irrigation canal near the pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Kathmandu, in Nawalparasi July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Purushottam Subedi

Nepalese army personnel carry the bodies of the victims after the bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into the irrigation canal near the pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km southwest of Kathmandu, in Nawalparasi, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Purushottam Subedi

Nepalese people watch as a rescue team searches for victims after a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into the irrigation canal near the pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km southwest of Kathmandu, in Nawalparasi July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Purushottam Subedi

KATHMANDU At least 35 pilgrims, most of them from India, were killed when a bus plunged into an irrigation canal in southwest Nepal on Sunday, police said.

Police official Ram Dutta Joshi said ten people were rescued after the crowded bus fell into the water near the Hindu pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km southwest of Kathmandu.

"We have drained out the canal and are looking for survivors," Joshi told Reuters from Parasi, the nearest town to the crash site.

