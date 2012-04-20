By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, April 20
KATHMANDU, April 20 A team of U.S. scientists
departed on Friday to conduct research on Mount Everest climbers
in an effort to further knowledge of the cardiovascular system
at extreme altitudes and help improve treatment for heart and
lung patients.
Bruce Johnson, a consultant on cardiovascular diseases at
the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and leader of the group,
said the study subjects will be a U.S. team that plans to
replicate the first 1963 ascent of the mountain by a U.S. team.
That expedition put five U.S. climbers on the summit, two
climbing the difficult and then-untested West Ridge route and
the rest along the normal Southeast Ridge route which was used
by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in
their pioneering 1953 ascent.
Nearly 3,700 people have climbed Mount Everest, the world's
highest peak at 8,850 metres (29,035 feet), since then.
"We are interested in lung physiology in high altitude,
which is similar to the lung physiology in heart failure
patients," Johnson told Reuters in Kathmandu, equipment
scattered around him.
Johnson said each of the nine climbers, who are already at
the mountain acclimatising, will be fitted with equipment
including a special wrist watch and an arm band that will allow
their body to be monitored at a base camp laboratory.
The watch will measure the blood oxygen level and the
specially designed arm band will show their energy expenditure
and how many calories they burn.
Climbers will also be wearing the "Mayo platform," an
instrument devised by the clinic that fits in a tiny pocket on
the climber's clothing and will measure their cardiovascular
activity, Johnson said.
Specially developed video games will also be used to test
the cognitive performance of climbers, such as their ability to
think at high altitude, where oxygen levels are low.
The team will set up a lab in a dome-shaped tent at the base
camp, which becomes a tent city during the climbing season.
Medical research has been carried out on Mount Everest
climbers in the past, and Johnson said what his team was doing
would add "some incremental bits of knowledge" to the working of
the human body in extreme conditions.
"The study is also very closely associated with the work we
do back home with heart patients and patients with lung
diseases," Johnson said.
He said the study would also add to knowledge about altitude
sickness, which is a leading cause of death in high mountains.
More than 300 foreign climbers and another 400 Sherpa guides
have gathered at the base camp located at about 5,300 metres
(17,390 feet) to climb Mount Everest during the current climbing
season which started in March.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Elaine Lies and Paul
Casciato)