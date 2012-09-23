KATHMANDU, Sept 23 An avalanche swept away
climbers on the world's eighth highest mountain in northwestern
Nepal on Sunday, killing at least two people while up to 13 were
missing, police said.
Police inspector Basant Mishra said the bodies of a German
climber and a Nepali guide were recovered from the snow on the
8,163-metre (26,781-foot) Mount Manaslu, about 100 km (60 miles)
northwest of Kathmandu.
Helicopters were dispatched to the remote area to look for
those missing after the early morning accident, Mishra said.
Details of the avalanche and the nationality of the missing
climbers were not clear. But the online news service,
eKantipur.com, said the 13 missing climbers were Germans
Hundreds of foreign climbers flock every year to Himalayan
peaks in Nepal, which has eight of the world's 14 highest
mountains, including Mount Everest. September marks the
beginning of the autumn climbing season which runs through
November.
