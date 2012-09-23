(Adds details)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, Sept 23 An avalanche swept away
climbers and their camps on the world's eighth highest mountain
in northwestern Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 10 people,
officials said.
Mountaineering officials in Nepal and France said they had
been told most of the dead climbers were French.
"There were seven French victims ... We got the information
directly from base camp," said Denis Crabieres, head of the
French Mountain Guides Association. He said rescue operations on
Mount Manaslu had been stopped until morning.
A former president of Nepal Mountaineering Association, Ang
Tshering Sherpa, said most of the dead were French and that
other victims were from Italy, Germany and Spain.
A French Foreign Ministry spokesman would not confirm any
deaths but said "at least three" French climbers had been
rescued and were being treated for injuries.
Nepalese authorities said earlier that the dead included
climbers from Nepal, Germany and Spain, and that four people
were missing. Five injured climbers were rescued by helicopters
and flown to the capital Kathmandu.
German climber Andreas Reitero, 26, said he was sleeping in
his tent when the avalanche struck at about 4 a.m. local time
(2315 GMT on Saturday). His camp was about 7,000 metres (22,950
feet) above sea level.
"It was a big sound. I was afraid," Reitero told Reuters
from hospital in Kathmandu after being rescued by a helicopter
from the mountain, 100 km (60 miles) northwest of the capital.
"I was so confused that I can't say how far I was swept away
or how many people were there in the camp at the time of
avalanche," said the climber, who is being treated for a back
injury. "I had luck. I did not go far enough and was (left)
outside ... not buried under snow."
Reitero was one in a group of 13 climbers - 11 Germans and
two Austrians. One German member of the group died, he said.
Police Inspector Basant Mishra said the bodies of a German
climber and a Nepali guide were recovered from the snow on the
8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain.
"Rescue pilots have spotted seven other bodies on the
mountain," Mishra said. A
Sources at the Spanish Foreign Ministry said one of the dead
climbers was Spanish, without giving further details.
The accident took place at 7,000 metres (22,950 feet),
making it difficult for land rescue teams to reach the scene.
Helicopters were dispatched to the remote area to look for
those missing after the early morning accident, but cloud and
fog were complicating rescue efforts, Mishra said.
Hundreds of foreign climbers flock every year to Himalayan
peaks in Nepal, which has eight of the world's 14 highest
mountains, including Mount Everest. September marks the
beginning of the autumn climbing season which runs through
November.
In the last major accident, at least 42 people including 17
foreigners, were killed in heavy snowfall in the Mount Everest
region in 1995.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Lionel
Laurent in Paris; Editing by Ron Popeski and Pravin Char)