By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, Sept 24
KATHMANDU, Sept 24 Nepali rescue helicopters
searched on Monday for at least three foreign climbers missing
on a Himalayan mountain after a weekend avalanche swept away
camps and killed 11 people in the worst such disaster in nearly
two decades.
Seven French climbers were among the 11 victims of the
avalanche that struck their camp on Mount Manaslu, the world's
eighth-highest mountain at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet). Two
German climbers and one each from Spain and Nepal also died.
Helicopters brought back five climbers from their base camp
to Kathmandu on Sunday. One of them, a German, died while
undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Nepali capital, taking
the number of Germans killed to two.
At least 13 more people who were rescued on Sunday were
still waiting at the base camp as fog and clouds made their
rescue difficult, police official Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said.
Their exact condition is not known.
"Rescue workers have gone to pick those 13 people up and
look for at least three others who are reported missing," Kunwar
said from Gorkha district in northwestern Nepal, where the
mountain lies.
At least 42 people were killed including 17 foreigners in
heavy snowfall in the Mount Everest region in 1995, the last
major disaster.
Officials said the disaster was a blow to the promotion of a
tourism sector important to the economy of an aid-dependent
country still recovering from a decade of civil war.
"This is not good for mountaineering. It has made us alert
about how to manage the size of the expeditions and avoid
casualties," Tourism Ministry official Surendra Sapkota said.
Sapkota said 232 foreign climbers had been granted
permission to climb Mount Manaslu in the current autumn climbing
season that started in September. There are more than 150 local
guides and support staff with them.
Climbing and trekking are major tourism activities in Nepal,
home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including
Mount Everest. Tourism accounts for four percent of the
country's gross domestic product.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Nick Macfie)