KATHMANDU Oct 28 Nepal signed a deal on
Wednesday with China to import petroleum products, its embassy
in Beijing said, as the Himalayan nation tries to boost supplies
to deal with a deepening fuel crisis.
Kathmandu has been forced to ration fuel after protests
against a new constitution strangled supplies from India into
the landlocked nation.
India has been critical of Nepal for rushing through the
constitution despite opposition from minorities living close to
its border. While the Himalayan nation accuses India of imposing
a blockade to show its displeasure, New Delhi says its truck
drivers are concerned for their safety.
The Nepalese embassy said in a statement a memorandum of
understanding had been signed between Nepal Oil Corp and
National United Oil Corp (PetroChina), without giving details of
the deal.
Nepali and Chinese officials were not immediately available
comments.
China will also supply 1,000 tonnes of fuel to Nepal as a
grant, the statement said.
Nepal is almost totally dependent on India for overland
supplies following earthquakes in the spring that killed nearly
9,000 people and blocked crossings from China.
But as relations with India turned sour, there has been
growing speculation that Kathmandu might seek help from China,
India's rival in the Himalayas.
(Reporting by Ross Adkin; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Editing by Alison Williams)