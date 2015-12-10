KATHMANDU, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a Sunday
morning, dozens of police officers in combat gear stand guard at
a petrol station in Kathmandu's Lalitpur neighbourhood. Outside,
nearly a hundred cars, motorbikes and buses form a serpentine
line, their drivers hoping to buy a few litres of fuel.
Disruption in supplies since October - the result of a
strike at the Indian border - has caused an acute shortage of
petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas in Nepal.
There is no guarantee that every customer in the Lalitpur
queue will be served, and the police are on alert in case
frustration turns to outbursts of anger.
"For over two months now, this has been a common sight
across Kathmandu," said Mohan Singh, a journalist with
state-owned Nepal Television.
The crisis has environmental experts hopeful that the
government will see the crisis as an opportunity to increase
investment in renewable energy sources, which would not be so
vulnerable to such strikes.
In the meantime, they worry short-term measures to subsidise
fuel wood will undo the country's progress in protecting its
forests.
STRIKE ON INDIAN BORDER
The problems began soon after Nepal adopted a new
constitution on September 20. According to Singh, the
constitution curbed some rights of people in Madhesh, a province
in southern Nepal, bordering India.
To enforce their demands for an amendment, Madheshi
political parties called for a strike and blocked incoming
supplies of fuel and other goods from India.
With hundreds of trucks prevented from entering Nepal, most
petrol stations, cooking gas refill hubs and kerosene stores
have now run out of stock.
"The sentiment (of the protesters) is still too strong. This
fight is definitely going to continue," said Singh, who is also
president of the pro-protest Madheshi Journalists Association.
According to the Nepal Oil Corporation, the South Asian
nation currently consumes 1.2 million tonnes of fuel oil each
year, all imported via India, and demand is increasing by 10
percent annually.
Nepal has storage facilities for about three weeks' supply
of fuel.
By early November, the fuel shortage had snowballed into an
economic crisis, affecting transportation and tourism, among
other industries.
Ironically, the government says the fuel blockade is also
hurting efforts to built renewable energy capacity in Nepal.
At the 450 megawatt (MW) Tamakoshi hydropower project and
the 30 MW Chameliya hydro plant, construction materials are no
longer reaching the sites and engineers and construction workers
have been "jobless" as a result, the government said in a
report.
Despite the disruption, the government has reiterated its
commitment to finding cleaner energy sources, including
expediting construction of the 1,200 MW Budhi Andaki hydropower
project and Nalsing Gad, a 410 MW hydro project.
Currently, only 1 percent of Nepal's energy is produced from
renewable sources, according to the Independent Power Producers
Association Nepal.
Interviewed at the U.N. climate negotiations in Paris this
week, Krishna Chandra Paudel, Nepal's environment secretary and
chief negotiator at the climate conference, said that Nepal
needed an "energy mix" to meet its needs.
"Diversified sources of such energy such as solar, hydro,
biogas, wind and other renewables are being encouraged with full
exploitation of hydro power potential," Pokharel said. But he
said it was very difficult to predict how soon they might be in
place, and at what cost.
CHEAP WOOD A THREAT TO FORESTS
But even as the government promises to adopt more clean
energy, it has also started to sell firewood at subsidised rates
to tackle the shortage of cooking gas - a move that has been
criticised by environmentalists.
For two weeks, each family has been able to buy 100
kilograms of firewood at 15 Nepali rupees a kilo ($0.15), while
business owners can buy up to 500 kg of wood at a rate of 17
rupees a kilo. Government-owned timber depots had sold 110
tonnes of wood, sourced from forests in the Terai region, by
early December.
Environmentalists fear that this will undo Nepal's
achievements as a global leader in community-managed forestry.
Tirtha Bahadur Shrestha, a plant ecologist in Kathmandu,
warned that unless there is strict monitoring, promoting
firewood as cooking fuel could cause large-scale damage.
"This can increase deforestation and illegal logging," he
said.
A better approach, say some, is to subsidise electrical
appliances such as induction stoves and at the same time
encourage the production of solar power, biogas and micro
hydro-electric projects.
Krishna Pun, a resident of Nangi, one of the first villages
in the country to install a mini-hydro project, said the
country's experience in community-run forestry could now be put
to building renewable energy capacity.
"We can promote community participation in alternative power
and build a new energy movement," Pun said.
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy
Agency, agreed that Nepal faces serious energy challenges.
"The most important thing for Nepal is to bring electricity
to its people," said Birol in an interview at the Paris climate
conference.
"In my view, the best action for Nepal right now would be to
take the cheapest option - renewable energy."
