M ountaineering tourism in Nepal faces a threat from global
warming as melting glaciers feed the risk of more deadly
disasters such as the avalanche on Mount Everest that killed 16
people last month, scientists said on Tuesday.
More than 2,000 foreign mountaineers flock to the Himalayan
nation sandwiched between India and China each year, mainly to
climb the world's highest mountain, generating revenue of $3.4
million in permit fees for the impoverished country.
Rising global temperatures have shrunk the total area of
Nepal's glaciers by almost a quarter between 1977 and 2010, with
an average of 38 sq. km (14.67 sq. miles) vanishing every year,
the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development
(ICIMOD), based in the Nepali capital, says in a report.
Besides bringing harsher and more frequent floods,
avalanches and landslides affecting millions of people living in
remote mountain villages, such changes could also hit
adventure-seeking trekkers, the report's lead author says.
"The frequency of avalanches like the one that struck at the
Everest base camp last month may increase due to global
warming," Samjwal Bajracharya, lead author of the report, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The 18 April avalanche, in which ice and snow swept away 16
Nepali sherpa guides, was the deadliest disaster on the 8,850-m
(29,035-ft) Mount Everest and shocked the global mountaineering
community.
It was not the only disaster that could be linked to melting
glaciers and the impact of climate change.
In May 2012, more than 60 people, three Ukrainian tourists
among them, were killed in the popular Mount Annapurna region in
western Nepal after flash floods triggered by an avalanche
washed away Nepali homes.
Ten people, including nine European climbers, were also
killed that year when avalanches swept away their camps on the
world's eighth tallest peak, Mount Manaslu, in central Nepal.
In its report, published last week, ICIMOD said Nepal's
total glacier area is decreasing fast, with individual glaciers
"shrinking, retreating, and fragmenting".
In 2011, ICIMOD said melting glaciers in the Hindu
Kush-Himalayan region threatened millions of mountain-dwellers,
as well as more than one billion people living in the basins of
the ten major Asian rivers that originate there.
The melt is forming lakes at the base of glaciers, which can
subsequently burst their banks as temperatures continue to rise
threatening to inundate people living downstream, it added.
The changes are linked with rising temperatures tied to
climate change, said the report, with temperatures having risen
0.74 degrees Celsius (1.3 Fahrenheit) over the past century.
Nepal's average temperature change was two to eight times
higher than the global average, it added.
The scale of the melt was alarming, said Rishi Ram Sharma,
chief of Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, which
jointly prepared the report.
"It will definitely have adverse effects in different
sectors of the economy," said Sharma, naming agriculture,
tourism, power generation, irrigation and drinking water as the
sectors most affected.
Nepal needs to further study the impact of temperature rise
on its glaciers so as to shape its adaptation plans, he said.
Critics slammed the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel
on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2010 after it said it had
exaggerated forecasts and incorrectly projected in 2007 that
Himalayan glaciers might vanish by 2035.
Since then the IPCC has been far more cautious.
In March it said Himalayan ice would range from a gain of 2
percent to a loss of 29 percent by 2035. "It is virtually
certain that these projections are more reliable than an earlier
erroneous assessment," it said.
