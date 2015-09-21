By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, Sept 21 Police in Nepal said they
shot and injured at least three protesters on Monday, a day
after the Himalayan nation adopted its first democratic
constitution, the violence dashing hopes that the historic event
would put a stop to weeks of clashes.
The demonstrators were in critical condition after police
opened fire at an anti-constitution protest in the city of
Biratnagar, said Pramod Kharel, a deputy police superintendent
in the Morang district of southern Nepal.
"The confrontation between police and anti-constitution
protesters is ongoing," he added.
President Ram Baran Yadav on Sunday promulgated Nepal's new
constitution, despite fierce opposition by minority groups in
the southern plains whose homeland will be split up under the
charter.
The two earthquakes that killed more than 9,000 people in
Nepal this year galvanized politicians who had squabbled for
seven years to finish the charter.
It creates seven states in a secular, federal system, but is
opposed by some groups who wanted to re-establish Nepal as a
Hindu nation, and others who feel it is unfavourable to people
in the plains, near India.
More than 40 people, mostly protesters, have been killed in
recent weeks in clashes over the plan.
Giant neighbour India, which shares a border with Nepal, has
watched the violence with concern.
On Sunday, New Delhi issued a frosty statement offering its
"best wishes to the people of Nepal," but stopped short of
congratulations on the new constitution.
"India has supported a federal, democratic, republican and
inclusive Constitution," the Ministry of External Affairs said
in the statement.
"We are concerned that the situation in several parts of the
country bordering India continues to be violent."
Nepal's government says an imperfect document is better than
nothing, and it can be amended to reflect the aspirations of
dissenting groups.
In the capital, Kathmandu, former Prime Minister Baburam
Bhattarai lamented that the document failed to unite the
country.
"I am not completely happy with the announcement of the
constitution," Bhattarai told the Annapurna Post daily. "We were
not able to involve half of the country's population in this
process of creating the constitution."
Kathmandu was preparing for a celebration rally on Monday,
but officials in the south were watching for further violence.
Thousands of people in Morang attended competing rallies on
Sunday held by supporters and opponents of the new document.
A curfew stayed in place on Monday in nearby Parsa, lifted
only briefly in the morning after police shot three protesters
on Sunday for defying orders to keep off the streets.
