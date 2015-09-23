By Ross Adkin
| KATHMANDU, Sept 23
Nepal's prime minister has
cancelled plans to attend a meeting of the United Nations
General Assembly, his spokesman said on Wednesday, in order to
hold talks to end weeks of protests against a new constitution
that have killed more than 40 people.
The Himalayan nation adopted the charter on Sunday, in a bid
to usher in stability after years of civil war, but its
demarcation of provinces has upset people in Nepal's south, who
fear the new federal structure will marginalise them.
The decision by Prime Minister Sushil Koirala underscores
his government's struggle to quell the protests in the
multi-ethnic country that have exposed fault lines kept in check
by a 239-year-old Hindu monarchy until its collapse in 2008.
Koirala will not visit New York this week for the U.N.
meeting, because of the disturbances, his press officer, Prakash
Adhikari, said, but Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh
would go instead.
"The prime minister will hold dialogue with the agitating
parties in the Terai in the coming days," Adhikari said,
referring to the plains in Nepal's south.
Before that, Koirala planned to consult with the leaders of
the country's three major political parties, he added.
Besides the deaths since August in clashes between
anti-constitution protesters and security forces, police shot at
least three protesters on Monday.
The Madhesi community in Nepal's lowlands, many of whom
trace their origins to India, are battling upper-caste elites
from the hills who control the country's main political parties.
"Our party put across its bottom line, that the borders of
the provinces must be revised before we will halt our
agitation," said a spokesman of the group leading the campaign,
the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum Nepal.
He was speaking after a meeting with the main political
parties that pushed through the charter.
India has been drawn into the political crisis in its
neighbour, which acts as a buffer with giant rival China. It has
criticised Nepal's political leadership for rushing through the
constitution despite the protests.
On Wednesday, India's ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae, met
Koirala in the capital, Kathmandu, after the envoy returned from
consultations in New Delhi.
Koirala's office declined to comment on the meeting. But the
Indian Express newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said New
Delhi was urging Nepal to change the constitution to address the
grievances of those in the plains.
Nepal's small parties say the plan to divide parts of the
plains and amalgamate them with the hilly regions would
perpetuate discrimination against the Madhesi community.
