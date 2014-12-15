KATHMANDU, Dec 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Nepali
talent show is in the final stages of finding a star who doesn't
need to sing, dance or act - but has the X-factor when it comes
to honesty in their job in the civil service.
The competition, Integrity Idol, is searching for the most
honest civil servant as part of a campaign to promote greater
integrity among bureaucrats in the Himalayan republic and tackle
a perception of rampant corruption in government offices.
Wedged between China and India, Nepal was ranked 126th out
of 175 countries in watchdog Transparency International's global
corruption perception index this month, down from 116 last year.
"This means Nepal is more corrupt and less accountable than
it was in 2013," said Ashish Thapa, executive director of
Transparency International Nepal.
The contest was organised by local non-government
organisation, Accountability Lab, which works to promote greater
honesty in public offices and more government accountability.
More than 300 nominations were submitted and whittled down
to five finalists including a health worker, two teachers, a
district education officer, and two workers devoted to fight
maternal and child mortality in remote villages.
Students quizzed the finalists last week in a 30 minute TV
show and voters have until midnight on Monday to choose their
favourite candidate through social media or by mail.
Organisers expect 10,000 people to vote with the results to
be announced next week. The winner will get a certificate to
mark their dedication, integrity and honesty in their work.
Narayan Adhikari, Accountability Lab's South Asia
representative, said he hoped the initiative would encourage a
young generation of people to join the civil service.
"If you ask young people now few want to take government
jobs because many think they are corrupt, less efficient and
lack integrity. We want to change that by recognising civil
servants who are doing good work honestly and with integrity."
The finalists said the contest was a good start to motivate
civil servants who work hard but are often unrecognised.
Bhuwan Kumari Dangol, a finalist, who has been teaching
nursing students for over 15 years, said she had not done
anything extraordinary to be nominated by her students.
"What I have done is to fulfill my responsibility sincerely
and without any bias," she said.
Another finalist, Gyan Mani Nepal, an education officer in
remote Panchthar district, said he was proud to be nominated.
"I think my work has been appreciated by the students and
their parents," said Nepal, who shares his cell phone number
with students so they can tell him when teachers are absent.
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala says widespread corruption in
government and NGOs "threatened social norms and values" in
Nepal, one of the world's poorest nations where one quarter of
27 million people live below the poverty rate of $1.25 a day.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)