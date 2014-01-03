By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 3 Nepal's Supreme Court has told
the government it must ensure serious human rights violators are
not given amnesties by a truth and reconciliation commission
which will investigate crimes committed during a decade-long
civil war.
Human rights workers and victims' groups had feared that the
government's plan for a reconciliation commission could mean
pardons for serious violators of human rights.
More than 16,000 people were killed and thousands were
wounded in the civil war in the poor Himalayan country wedged
between Asian giants India and China.
The war pitted Maoist guerrillas against government forces
from 1996 to 2006. Hundreds of people simply disappeared.
A coalition government headed by the Maoist former rebels
prepared legislation last year to set up a truth and
reconciliation commission, as stipulated in the agreement that
ended the war.
But the Supreme Court said the panel could not offer amnesty
in the most serious cases.
"Cases involving grave human rights violations can't be the
subject for amnesty and where amnesty should be granted the
participation and consent of the victims is compulsory," Baburam
Dahal, assistant court spokesman, said on Friday.
Rights workers accused both the security forces and the
rebels of abuses such as killings, rape, torture and
disappearances during the war.
Human rights lawyer Hari Phuyal welcomed the court's ruling
as a "landmark decision". Victims of abuse and their families
were more cautious.
"The decision has raised our hopes for justice," said Dev
Bahadur Maharjan, who said he was tortured after being arrested
by the security forces in 2003.
"It is up to the government to implement the order now.
We'll wait and see how the government fulfils its
responsibility."
The Supreme Court and lower courts have issued warrants in
abuse cases in the past but those orders have not been
implemented and no arrests have been made.
In January last year, an army colonel on holiday in Britain
was arrested on charge of torturing two people. He is the most
senior Nepali officer to be arrested in connection with abuses
during the conflict.
Setting up the commission could be delayed as political
parties are struggling to pull together a coalition after
elections in November produced a deeply fragmented parliament.
U.N. human rights officials have said perpetrators of
serious war crimes should be punished to ensure peace can be
sustained in one of the world's poorest countries.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Robert Birsel)