Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
KATHMANDU An overcrowded bus veered off a hilly road in west Nepal killing 25 people and injuring dozens on Thursday, police said.
The bus, packed with villagers, fell 200 metres (650 feet) into a river in Jajarkot, 250 km (220 miles) west of Kathmandu.
The injured were evacuated to a local hospital, police official Hari Bhakta said.
The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
Road crashes, which are common in Nepal, are blamed on poor road conditions and ill maintained vehicles.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
COLOMBO Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.