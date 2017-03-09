MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 9 An overcrowded bus fell into a stream in northwestern Nepal, killing at least 24 people and injuring many others, Al Jazeera reported, citing local officials.
Sixteen people were killed instantly, while eight others died in hospital, a local official told AFP, according to the report.
The bus veered off a mountain road and fell 200 metres downhill in the Jajarkot district of Nepal.
The officials cited in the report blamed the accident on overcrowding, saying the bus had about 50 passengers. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)