KATHMANDU, July 28 A rear wheel of an Airbus A-310 operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines caught fire on landing at Nepal's international airport in Kathmandu on Monday, but there were no injuries, an official said.

All 201 passengers, one infant and 11 crew on board the flight from Dhaka were evacuated, airport spokesman Birendra Shrestha said.

He said smoke was noticed from one of the rear wheels of the plane as it touched down and the airport was closed for nine minutes due to the incident.

The cause of the fire, that was out by airport fire crew, was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)