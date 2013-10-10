(Adds UML comment, candidate to be buried Friday)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Oct 10 An election candidate in Nepal
died on Thursday a week after being shot by motorcycle gunmen,
his party said, heightening fears that violence could mar a vote
meant to stabilise one of Asia's most volatile nations.
Nepal, wedged between giants China and India, is scheduled
to hold elections on Nov. 19 for a Constituent Assembly charged
with preparing the young republic's first constitution since the
abolition of the monarchy.
Mohammad Alam, from the Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist
(UML) party, died in hospital in Kathmandu where he was admitted
with head injuries last week. He had been running for election
in a region near Nepal's southern border with India.
Who shot him remains unknown.
"It is a setback for the security atmosphere for the
elections," UML spokesman Pradeep Gyawali said. Police said they
were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
UML said it was "outraged" at the incident. Alam's body has
been taken to his home village in Bara district, bordering
India, for a funeral on Friday, local media reported.
Since the shooting, political parties have demanded that the
caretaker government provide adequate security to candidates
especially in the southern plains where some armed groups are
fighting for regional autonomy.
A breakaway group of Maoist ex-rebels has threatened to
disrupt the vote with protests and strikes, saying the main
political parties excluded them from all negotiations before the
election.
About a dozen people, including two candidates, were killed
in violence in the run-up to the 2008 vote.
The government says it is committed to peaceful elections
and has called on soldiers to help protect the voting, backing
up the 100,000-strong police force.
Nepal has been in political limbo since a special assembly
was dissolved last year without drafting a new constitution, a
central condition of a 2006 peace deal that ended a decade-long
Maoist insurgency. More than 16,000 people were killed in the
conflict.
More than 100 political parties including former rebels have
registered with the election commission for the November polls.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Mark Heinrich)