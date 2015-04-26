NEW DELHI, April 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I nternational agencies and governments rushed on Sunday to send
search and rescue teams, doctors and medicines to Nepal where an
earthquake has killed more than 2,400 people and left tens of
thousands without food, water or shelter.
Teams from India, Pakistan, the United States, China and
Israel were already on the spot to help, said the United
Nations, as overwhelmed rescuers dug with their hands through
the rubble to look for thousands still missing.
Other international search teams have or are scheduled to
arrive in the capital Kathmandu, with units from Japan, the
United States and Britain equipped with sniffer dogs and
equipment for heavy lifting.
At least 6,000 people have been injured, according to the
government, and treating them and other survivors who are pulled
from the wreckage remains a serious challenge.
"The priority remains saving lives and immediate search and
rescue ongoing," said a report from the office of the U.N.
Resident Coordinator in Nepal.
The 7.9 magnitude earthquake, the strongest since 1934 when
a similar intensity quake killed 8,500 people, struck the
densely populated Kathmandu Valley on Saturday noon local time.
There has been widespread damage and destruction of
buildings, roads and other infrastructure, said aid workers,
adding that more than 60 aftershocks, including a 6.7 magnitude
quake on Sunday, had led to further devastation.
The first 96 hours after the quake was critical, they said.
"It's already been over 24 hours. Every minute is precious
for the people who are trapped under the rubble of buildings,"
said Unni Krishnan, head of disaster response and preparedness
for Plan International.
"They are likely to be dehydrated, have breathing
difficulties due to a lack of oxygen, injuries to head and spine
and may be losing blood."
In Kathmandu Valley, hospitals are overcrowded and are
running out of room for storing dead bodies, said aid workers,
adding that hospitals were also running short of emergency
supplies. Some are treating people in the streets.
As well as financial assistance and relief materials, Nepal
has asked the international community for medical teams,
supplies and tenting for hospitals, body bags, heavy equipment
for removing rubble and helicopters to evacuate the injured.
ONE MILLION CHILDREN AFFECTED
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates at least 940,000
children have been severely affected in the area which includes
Dhading, Gorkha, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Kathmandu districts.
"This crisis leaves children particularly vulnerable -
limited access to safe water and sanitation will put children at
great risk from waterborne diseases, while some children may
have become separated from their families," UNICEF said.
It has been difficult to assess the full scale of the
disaster as many areas outside of Kathmandu are inaccessible due
to damaged roads and landslides. Communications and electricity
are intermittent.
Compounding the matter, aid workers say their staff and even
those trained in disaster response were themselves traumatised
by the disaster and series of aftershocks, with some seeing
their family members dying and their property destroyed.
Assessments and coordination between aid agencies led by the
Nepali government are beginning to get underway and aid workers
hoped to begin delivering emergency food rations, clean drinking
water, blankets and tarpaulin sheets to survivors on Monday.
Relief camps are likely to be established in coming days.
"Hundreds of thousands are sleeping out in the open as they
are too scared to go back in a building because of all the
aftershocks," said Oxfam India's humanitarian manager Zubin
Zaman.
"It is cold, it is dark and it is now raining. They have no
protection, no shelter. We need to move quickly."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)