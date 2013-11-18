(Corrects number of people killed in revolt, paragraph 13)
By Sanjeev Miglani and Gopal Sharma
CHAPAGAUN, Nepal Nov 18 - Widow Narayan Kumari
Ghimire has lost faith in Nepal's powerful Maoists: the only
reason they will get her vote in Tuesday's election is because
her son died fighting for them during the insurrection that
ended seven years ago.
For Ghimire, 62, the one-time guerrillas have turned out to
be no better than the rest of Nepal's grasping and
ever-bickering politicians since they took off their red
bandanas, gave up arms and tasted power in a 2008 election.
"They are corrupt, they live in big houses. They have not
done anything for the families of those who sacrificed their
lives," she said at an election rally outside the capital
Kathmandu.
"But I will vote for them because I have a blood
relationship, because of my son," said Ghimire, standing in open
ground ringed by snow-capped mountains
Wedged between India and China, Nepal will elect a new
assembly to write a constitution following the abolition of the
240-year-old feudal monarchy that the Maoists fought against.
The Himalayan nation, the size of Greece, has lurched from
one political crisis to another over the past five years since a
first attempt to agree on a charter failed, leaving space for
militant groups and criminal gangs to thrive.
Five governments - two of them headed by the Maoist party -
have come and gone as politicians wrangled over the structure of
the proposed new republic and how it should be governed.
Economic growth in Nepal, where nearly a quarter of its 27
million people live below the poverty line, has hovered around
3.5 percent over the past 10 years, much lower than the pace
achieved by China and India on its doorstep, forcing many people
to seek work abroad.
Much of the ire for the drift is directed against Prachanda,
the 58-year-old Maoist revolutionary whose party, riding a wave
of hope in a war-weary nation, won the largest number of seats
in the first constituent assembly that also functioned as the
parliament.
Named prime minister, Prachanda promised to stitch together
a republic from the nation's 103 ethnic groups and turn it into
a modern-day Switzerland. He also offered sweeping land reform
in a country where 80 percent of the people live off farming.
He failed on both counts.
FROM JUNGLES TO THE CORRIDORS OF POWER
Critics say the most noticeable change has been Prachanda's
lifestyle. He has gone from an enigmatic guerrilla commander
living in the jungles to the nation's top politician.
One former Maoist colleague slapped him at a rally last
year, saying he had strayed too far from the ideals of the
movement, which waged a bloody insurrection that killed 16,000
people.
"The amount of wealth they have amassed, they can be
comfortable for decades," said Bipin Adhikary, a constitutional
lawyer and independent commentator.
Prachanda's campaign is the best-resourced in the country,
outstripping those of his rivals, including the Nepali Congress,
the party that has wielded power the longest. The balding leader
with a slight pot belly criss-crosses Nepal in helicopters while
others struggle to get around, sometimes going on horseback.
With vermillion smeared on his forehead and garlanded with
marigolds, the Maoist leader - who dresses in a Western suit
these days - is undoubtedly the best-known face of the election.
A daughter and a daughter-in-law are also standing in the polls,
which critics say smacks of nepotism.
"He is a completely different person from what he was in the
insurgency," said a former Indian diplomat who served in
Kathmandu. "The exuberance of fighting in the trenches very soon
gave way to politicking."
COMPROMISE KEY TO FUTURE REPUBLIC
Despite the popular disillusionment with Prachanda, he
remains key to resolving the political impasse. He has urged
voters to give the Maoists a clear majority so that the
transformation from the deposed monarchy to a federal republic
can be enshrined in a new constitution.
None of the big three parties - the Maoists, the Nepali
Congress or the United Marxist Leninist - are expected to win a
majority in the 601-seat assembly, but Prachanda held out the
prospect of a compromise to reach a consensus on the charter.
"This is our last chance, we must do everything we can to
draft a constitution," he told Reuters in his walled mansion in
an upmarket part of Kathmandu.
The Maoists want Nepal to be divided into 13 states,
responding to the demands of the various ethnic and linguistic
groups they mobilised during the civil war.
The other political parties have opposed this, saying it
could unleash ethnic tensions that the monarchy had kept a lid
on, and have pressed for the new states to be established along
multi-ethnic, multi-lingual and multi-religious lines.
Prachanda did not spell out what the compromise might be,
but other Maoist leaders have said privately it could involve
scaling back the proposed number of states.
But his political manoeuvring is viewed with disgust by many
who once admired the Maoists.
"When they couldn't look after the family of martyrs, who
else will they look after?" said widow Ghimire. "People are
suffering, they don't have clothes to wear, a roof over their
heads."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Michael Perry)