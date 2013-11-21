(Adds comments from former U.S. president Carter)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Nov 21 Nepal's powerful Maoist leader
and former guerrilla chief Prachanda said on Thursday he did not
accept the results of an election his party appeared to be
losing, throwing the Himalayan nation into a fresh political
crisis.
Nepal has languished in political deadlock since the Maoists
laid down arms seven years ago, with six governments failing to
forge a constitution for the new republic that emerged after a
decade-long civil war.
Nepal's giant neighbours, India and China, as well as
Western donors, have grown increasingly concerned about the
prolonged struggle to build a stable nation to replace a
centuries-old monarchy.
They fear that without effective government, the poor
country of nearly 27 million people, which is dependent on
tourism, remittances and aid, is becoming a haven for militants
and criminal gangs.
Alleging ballot-box fraud, the Maoist leader and former
rebel chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal - better known by his war nom de
guerre Prachanda - said authorities must immediately stop
counting the votes cast in Tuesday's election.
He told reporters ballot boxes were taken away and hidden
for several hours, and ballot papers were stuffed or swapped.
"We want an immediate end of vote counting and a review of
the whole process of the election," Prachanda said. He did not
say what action he would take if he was not heeded and it was
not clear if his party would launch street protests.
Nearly 100 Maoist supporters and former fighters pumped
their fists in the air and shouted "we are ready to fight" as
Prachanda spoke to the media at his party's main office in an
upmarket area of the capital, Kathmandu.
The Election Commission rejected Prachanda's demand and said
all parties should respect the people's verdict in the election,
called to choose a new constitutional assembly.
"SHOW RESTRAINT"
The Maoists, whose revolt was instrumental in the overthrow
of Nepal's monarchy, emerged as the single-largest party the
last time the country voted, in 2008.
But early trends from Tuesday's vote showed their party in
third place in 140 of 240 seats that will be decided under the
first-past-the post system, behind the centrist Nepali Congress
and the United Marxist Leninist party. Counting for another 335
seats, which will be decided under the proportionate system, is
expected to be completed in a week.
An estimated 70 percent of eligible voters cast their
ballots and the election was largely seen as free and fair.
"I urge all political parties, media, and observers to show
restraint until the results from the counting come," said Chief
Election Commissioner Neel Kantha Uprety.
European Union observers said voting had been conducted in
"an orderly and generally calm atmosphere".
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who led a separate
monitoring team, said he was very disappointed to hear that the
Maoists had rejected the count and he called on them to respect
the will of the electorate.
"They must refrain from violent protest, and I urge them to
allow the electoral process to continue," Carter said in a
statement.
The ballot is for an assembly with parliament-like powers to
draft a constitution aimed at ending the instability that has
held Nepal's economy back.
Prachanda, whose name means "fierce one", lost one of the
two seats he was contesting, the Election Commission said. He
came third in a constituency in Kathmandu but was leading in
another seat in southeast Nepal, it said.
Prachanda has faced accusations that he strayed from the
leftist ideals of the revolution since joining the political
mainstream, moving from a life in the jungle during the
insurgency to a mansion in Kathmandu.
The high turnout fanned hope for change despite the failure
of the previous attempt to draw up a constitution after the 2008
election, when political groups were unable to agree on the form
of government and the number of states the ethnically diverse
nation should be divided into.
