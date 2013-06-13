* Election delayed from last year
* New assembly will draft republican constitution
* Some smaller parties threaten boycott, disruption
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, June 13 Nepal's first national
elections since the abolition of the 239-year-old monarchy will
be held on Nov. 19, the government said on Thursday, raising
hopes for stability in the Himalayan nation that has lurched
from one crisis to another.
Nepal is recovering from a decade-long civil war that ended
in 2006 and struggles with a fragile economy, crippling power
cuts, ethnic divisions and a deteriorating security situation.
Regional giants China and India, which compete to win Nepal
as a geo-political ally, will be watching the vote with keen
interest, as protracted instability in the young republic could
become a fresh security headache for them.
"We have scheduled the election for Nov. 19," Law Minister
Hari Prasad Neupane told Reuters after a cabinet meeting.
The vote is expected to boost a fragile peace process that
ended a conflict that caused more than 16,000 deaths.
Polls will produce a 491-member Constituent Assembly that
will draft a new constitution for Nepal which ended centuries of
a Hindu monarchical system under which the kings, then
considered by many as gods, wielded near-absolute powers.
The assembly will also double as parliament.
The term of the previous parliament expired in May last year
without completing a draft constitution, with disagreement
between the main political parties over the future set up of the
government and the creation of new federal provinces.
Elections, which had been set for November last year, were
delayed due to political discord resulting in five government
changes since 2008 when the last elections took place.
Donors including the United States are hopeful that the
polls will create the stability needed to attract investment and
boost economic growth seen at 3.5 percent this fiscal year to
mid-July, the lowest in five years.
Some analysts say the vote could be delayed yet again as
some small political parties have said they would boycott it.
In addition, a group of those parties, including some
breakaway hardline Maoists, have threatened to disrupt the vote
if it is held without their consent.
They are opposed to the caretaker government headed by the
Supreme Court chief justice and want a government led by a
politician to oversee the vote.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)