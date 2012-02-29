By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Feb 29 Nepal needs money and
technical expertise from international donors to measure Mount
Everest afresh, officials said on Wednesday, in a move to end a
longstanding row with China about the height of the world's
tallest mountain.
More than 4,000 climbers have scaled the mountain that
straddles the Nepal-China border since it was first climbed by
New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in
May 1953.
But Nepal is in conflict with its giant northern neighbour
over the exact height of the peak first measured in 1856.
Kathmandu uses a measurement made by the
Survey of India in 1954, which gives the height as 8,848 metres
(29,028 feet), including the snow packed on top of the peak.
But China, which shares the northern side of the mountain,
says its mountaineers and researchers climbed Mount Everest in
May 2005 and determined its rock height was just 8,844.43 metres
(29,017 feet), about 3.7 metres (11 feet) less than the
estimates made in 1954.
"We are doing the work of precise levelling for the height
up to Namche bazaar but we don't have enough technical and
scientific expertise or funds to measure the peak on our own,"
said Krishna Raj B.C., Director General of Nepal's Department of
Survey.
Namche bazaar is the gateway to Mount Everest in Solukhumbu
region, 125 km (78 miles) northeast of Kathmandu.
"We therefore need international support in terms of
equipment, scientific research and expertise for data analysis.
We are preparing a proposal which will be officially submitted
to potential donors in measuring the peak," he told Reuters.
Eight of the world's 14 tallest peaks, including Mount
Everest, are in Nepal or on its borders with China and India.
In 1999, an expedition by the National Geographic Society
and Boston's Museum of Science used satellite-based technology
to measure the height of the snow covered peak, and determined
the mountain stood 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) high. They said
they were unsure about the height of the rock peak.
The director general said Nepal needed equipment that could
work in temperatures as low as -70 Celsius (minus 94
Fahrenheit).
"We need the support and involvement of internationally
known scientists so the findings are acceptable to the global
community," he said.
Some recent climbers say the mountain's glaciers are
shrinking and portions of the trail leading to the summit are
losing snow and turning rocky, possibly due to climate change.
Nepal, one of the world's 10 poorest countries, gets a large
chunk of its budget from international donors.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma)