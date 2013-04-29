By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 29 Nepal officials vowed on
Monday to ensure the safety of climbers seeking to scale Mount
Everest after three European climbers were involved in a fight
with sherpa guides on their way to the peak of the world's
highest mountain.
Three experienced climbers from Britain, Italy and
Switzerland were on route to camp three at 7,000 metres (22,965
feet) on the 8,850 metres (29,035 feet) Everest summit when a
brawl broke out on Saturday with sherpas fixing their ropes.
Witnesses said the sherpas pelted the Europeans' tents with
stones and punches where thrown.
Swiss climber Ueli Steck descended to the base camp after
the attack and said he would abandon the climb and return to
Kathmandu if proper security was not ensured.
Nepali officials were quick to respond after the unusual
brawl on Mount Everest, which is a key source of income for
impoverished Nepal as foreign climbers pay royalties to scale
the world's highest peak.
Tourism Ministry official Dipendra Paudel said the
government would ensure the safety and security of the climbers.
"There was a slight misunderstanding and communication gap
between them," Paudel said in Kathmandu after contacting the
base camp. "This has been sorted out and the climbers are at the
base camp."
He said the European climbers would resume their bid to
climb Everest.
Officials said hundreds of climbers from 32 expeditions and
their sherpas were on Mount Everest in the current climbing
season which continues through May.
Sherpas are locals from the Everest region and are noted for
their climbing skills. They are responsible for fixing ropes and
accompany most of the foreign climbers to the summit.
Beni Hyoju, an official of the Cho-Oyu Trekking agency that
organised the expedition, said the three European climbers had
failed to comply with a request from their sherpa guides to stay
at a location while the guides fixed the route.
Hyoju said this made the sherpas unhappy and they attacked
the climbers. No one was critically wounded.
"(Steck) has now agreed to continue the climb after local
administration assured proper security," Hyoju said. "Sherpas
who were responsible for the fight will offer (an) apology."
Historian Elizabeth Hawley, who has been tracking foreign
expeditions to Mount Everest for more than five decades, said
this type of fighting on the mountain was rare.
"I have not heard of any such incident before," said Hawley.
About 4,000 climbers have reached the top of Everest since
it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and
Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)