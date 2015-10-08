NEW DELHI Oct 8 A Japanese climber who lost all
his fingertips to frostbite and was trying to become the first
person to conquer Mount Everest since its worst disaster has
abandoned his bid to reach the summit because of poor weather.
Nobukazu Kuriki, 33, gave up his attempt about 700 metres
(2,300 feet) below the summit of the 8,850-metre (29,035-feet)
mountain.
"I tried my best, but I judged that I would not be able to
come back alive if I went any further given the strong winds and
deep snow," Kuriki wrote on his Twitter account after descending
some way on Thursday.
Climbers usually scale Everest and other Himalayan peaks in
May, just before the rainy season sweeps in from the south
bringing snow at high altitude.
But there is also a short climbing season in the autumn,
after the summer rains ease.
Members of the climbing community in the Nepali capital of
Kathmandu said Kuriki's summit attempt so late in the year was
too dangerous, with the increased risk of avalanches and high
winds capable of blowing people off the mountain.
It was Kuriki's first attempt to climb Everest since losing
all of his fingertips on the mountain three years ago after
spending two days in a snow hole at 27,000 feet (8,230 metres)
in temperatures below minus 20 Celsius.
Despite his disability, he can still grip an ice axe with
one hand and pin it with the other.
"I am grateful to everyone's support from the bottom of my
heart," he said.
Kuriki had became an unlikely face of Nepal's efforts to
revive its climbing industry after 18 mountaineers were killed
in the Everest region in avalanches triggered by a big
earthquake in April.
The earthquake in April, and a second big one in May, killed
nearly 9,000 people across the poor Himalayan nation and the
government has been trying to encourage a tourist revival.
