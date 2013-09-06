By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, Sept 6 Nepal plans to name two
Himalayan peaks after pioneering Mount Everest climbers Sir
Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, a senior hiking official
said, in a move designed to boost tourism in the beautiful but
desperately poor country.
New Zealander Hillary and his Nepali guide Tenzing made it
to the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) summit of the world's highest
mountain on May 29, 1953 as part of a British expedition, which
put Nepal on the map as a destination for adventure tourism.
A government panel has recommended that two unnamed
mountains be called Hillary Peak and Tenzing Peak, said Ang
Tshering Sherpa, a former president of the Nepal Mountaineering
Association.
"This is to honour their contribution to mountaineering in
Nepal," Sherpa, who headed the panel, told Reuters.
The two peaks - Hillary's at 7,681 m (25,200 ft) and
Tenzing's at 7,916 m (25,971 ft) - have never been climbed and
are expected to be opened to foreigners in the spring season
that starts in March, he said.
Officials hope the peaks will attract more climbers and help
boost tourism in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest
mountains. Tourism now accounts for about 4 percent of the
country's economy and employs thousands of people.
Hillary died in 2008 at age 88 and Tenzing died in 1986 at
age 72. Climbers in their time lacked the specialised equipment
taken for granted today and the heavy oxygen tanks the two men
carried made mountaineering more challenging than it is now.
About 4,000 climbers have made it to the summit of Everest
since 1953, among them an 80-year-old Japanese man, an American
teenager and a blind person. Two Nepali sherpas have reached the
top a record 21 times each.
But harsh weather, avalanches and treacherous terrain are
constant dangers. More than 240 climbers have died on both sides
of Everest, which can also be scaled from China.
A small airport Hillary built in the 1960s at Lukla, the
gateway to Everest, has already been named after him and
Tenzing. The remote airstrip clings to a hillside, several days'
walk from the base camp, and is described by mountaineers as a
thrilling kick-off to an attempt on the mountain's south face.
Besides conservation work, Hillary helped build schools,
hospitals, water supply schemes and trails in the Everest region
that is home to the ethnic sherpas without whose help climbers
would find it difficult to make it to the top.
Two peaks in west Nepal could be named after famed French
climbers Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal, said Sherpa. In
1950, Herzog and Lachenal became the first to reach the summit
of an 8,000-m (26,246-ft) peak - Mount Annapurna.
About 165 peaks of up to 7,999 m (26,245 ft) are likely to
be opened to climbers from next year, Sherpa said.
Just 326 of the more than 1,300 peaks in Nepal are now open
to foreign climbers. The fees they pay are a major source of
income for the cash-strapped government.
