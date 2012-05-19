KATHMANDU May 19 For the second time, a
73-year-old Japanese woman has become the world's oldest woman
to climb Mount Everest, repeating her own record set 10 years
ago, the company that organised the climb said on Saturday.
Tamae Watanabe reached the 8,850 metre (29,035 feet) summit
with a Japanese partner and three Nepali Sherpa guides on
Saturday morning, said Ang Tshering Sherpa, who runs the Asian
Trekking company, which provided logistics to the team.
"Watanabe and other climbers are in good physical condition.
They are descending to their last camp which is located at an
altitude of 8,300 metres (27,230 feet)," he said.
Watanabe, who first became the oldest woman to climb the
mountain in 2002 at the age of 63, bettered her own record and
set a new climbing feat, Sherpa said. She scaled the peak from
the Tibetan side of the mountain.
Mount Everest straddles the Nepal-Tibet border. It has been
scaled by 3,700 people since New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary
and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa first climbed it in 1953.
The list of climbers includes a blind person, a man with an
artificial limb, a 13-year-old American boy and a 76-year-old
Nepali man.
About 400 climbers are at camps on both sides of the
mountain waiting for improved weather to make their summit
attempts. Nepali tourism ministry officials said dozens of
mountaineers had also climbed from the Nepali side of the
mountain.
