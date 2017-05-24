By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU May 24 Nepali sherpas found four
climbers dead in a camp on Mount Everest, officials said on
Wednesday, taking the death toll on the world's highest mountain
to 10 in the past month.
The bodies of the four climbers were found inside two tents
at Camp Four, located at 8,000 metres (26,246 feet), overnight,
Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks group to which the
sherpas belonged said in Kathmandu.
It was not clear how they died and their identities had not
been established, Mingma, who like many sherpas is known by his
first name, said.
Ang Tshering Sherpa, the president of the Nepal
Mountaineering Association, said it was windy on the mountain on
Tuesday.
Ten climbers have died on Mount Everest, including one on
the Chinese side, during this climbing season, which ends this
month.
The sherpas who discovered the bodies were on their way to
retrieve the body of Vladimir Strba of Slovakia who died near
the 8,850 metres (29,035 feet) summit on the weekend.
Strba's body has been brought down to Camp Two at 6,400
metres (21,000 feet) and was expected to be brought down to base
camp later on Wednesday, Mingma said.
Hundreds of climbers are attempting the summit from both the
Nepali and Chinese routes this year.
