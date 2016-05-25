* Three deaths in as many days on Everest last weekend
* Mountain reopened after last year's earthquake
* Lower-cost climbing boom re-ignites safety fears
By Gopal Sharma and Tommy Wilkes
KATHMANDU/NEW DELHI, May 25 On his way down from
the top of Mount Everest, Indian mountaineer Nava Kumar Phukon
saw the woman sway from side to side - a classic sign of severe
mountain sickness - as snow and fog reduced visibility to less
than 10 feet (3 metres).
Phukon's sherpa guide later told him the woman was 34-year
old Australian Maria Strydom, who died last Saturday on the high
slopes of Everest after making a failed push for the summit.
"The sherpa who was trying to help her told me: 'She is
going to die'," Phukon said after returning to Kathmandu from
his own exhausting but successful summit bid.
"I did not have any extra oxygen, clothes or food, not even
water to offer to her," Phukon said. "I was so weak myself."
Reuters could not independently confirm that it was the same
woman, although both the sherpa guides worked for the same
agency Seven Summit Treks and knew each other.
Three deaths in as many days on the world's tallest mountain
have renewed safety concerns after eager climbers flocked to the
8,850-metre (29,035-foot) summit for the first time since last
year when an avalanche triggered by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake
struck Base Camp, and all expeditions ground to a halt.
A Dutch national, also with Seven Summit Treks, died last
Friday in the notorious 'death zone' where the air is so thin
that only the fittest can survive without bottled oxygen, while
an Indian perished on Sunday due to exhaustion. Two other Indian
climbers have been missing since Saturday, and are feared dead.
Officials from Seven Summit Treks said 13 sherpas bringing
Strydom's body down the mountain had encountered heavy snowfall
at about 7,700 metres on Tuesday. When the weather improves they
will resume the rescue, and her body will be flown to Kathmandu
later this week, before the spring climbing season shuts with
the onset of the monsoon.
Deaths are not uncommon on Everest and the number of
fatalities this year is close to average. But experts say the
lure of reaching the highest point on Earth is increasingly
attracting less experienced climbers served by agencies hungry
for business.
"Climbers are careless and confused about their strength and
preparedness," said 30-year old Indian Ratnesh Pandey after
summiting Everest on Saturday, without naming anyone.
He said temperatures plummeted to minus 30 degrees Celsius
(minus 22 Fahrenheit) near the top, while fierce winds closed
many of the "weather windows" in the upper reaches, making this
year's journey particularly tough.
EXPONENTIAL GROWTH
Scaling Everest is far from the world's most treacherous
climb from a technical perspective. Mountaineering expert Alan
Arnette estimates deaths at about 3 percent of attempts, against
one in four on Annapurna, a Nepalese massif with its main peak
surpassing 8,000 metres.
But less skilled climbers keen to conquer the highest points
on each of the world's continents often fail to appreciate how
much more difficult Everest is than the other six, people in the
climbing community say.
Competition among low-cost local companies chasing a
business that has boomed in recent years and is no longer
dominated by international outfits has meanwhile undermined
safety standards, they say.
Some companies, charging around $30,000 a climb, or half
that of high-end firms, are known to have sent relatively
inexperienced climbers up the mountain without medically trained
guides.
"There is this exponential growth in organisations offering
guiding services on Everest and because there are so few
internationally qualified guides in Nepal, it means the
companies are engaging less and less in skilled workers," said
veteran climber Andrew Lock, the first Australian to lead a
commercial expedition up Everest.
Climbing is big business in Nepal, earning the government
$3.1 million from 289 Everest permit fees this year.
Critics accuse Kathmandu of failing to enforce rules
requiring past experience of high climbs, but Tourism Department
official Bishnu Regmi said the government was committed to
safety.
Arnold Coster, who led the expedition for Seven Summit
Treks, said his agency was as prepared as any. He said he had
personally selected climbers, and that Strydom and her husband
Robert Gropel had three experienced sherpas between them.
His team tried their best to evacuate Strydom when she got
into difficulty, he said, but her condition deteriorated fatally
before she reached a helicopter evacuation point.
An extra sherpa was sent up to help Dutchman Eric Ary Arnold
when he complained of weakness but he died later that day.
"As far as I am concerned, we were one of the stronger teams
on the mountain. It proves how unpredictable this sport is,"
Coster told Reuters by telephone from Base Camp.
He acknowledged that the industry needed better regulation.
"People can just sign up like it's tourism," he said. "There
are a lot of people who still have a valid permit from 2015 and
didn't show up this year. I think next year is going to be
extremely busy."
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Writing by
Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Ryan Woo)