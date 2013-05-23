(Adds comment)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU May 23 An 80-year-old Japanese
mountain climber who has had four heart surgeries reached the
top of Mount Everest on Thursday becoming the oldest person to
conquer the world's highest mountain.
Yuichiro Miura, who took the standard southeast ridge route
pioneered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay 60 years ago,
reached the top of the 8,848 metre (29,028 feet) mountain at
about 9:00 a.m. (0315 GMT). He was accompanied by three other
Japanese, including his son, and six Nepali sherpas.
"This is the greatest feeling in the world," he told family
members and supporters gathered in Tokyo, speaking from the
summit by satellite phone.
"I never thought I'd get to the summit of Everest at the age
of 80. It was the best feeling to get here, but now I'm
completely exhausted."
Miura, who first climbed Everest in 2003 and repeated the
feat five years later, takes the oldest climber record from
Nepal's Min Bahadur Sherchan, who reached the summit at the age
of 76 in 2008.
"The record is not so important to me," Miura told Reuters
in April, before setting off for Everest. "It is important to
get to the top."
Miura spent the night at 8,500 metres (27,887 ft) at the
Balcony in the so-called death zone before launching his final
ascent, rather than the 8,000 metre South Col which is used as a
resting place by most climbers before the summit climb, said
Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepal Tourism Ministry official.
His ascent had been watched closely in Japan, with daily
broadcasts of phone calls and photographs from the climb -
including one night when he and his fellow climbers drank green
Japanese tea and ate hand-rolled sushi in their tent high on the
mountain.
A noted adventurer, Miura skied down Everest from the South
Col in 1970, a feat that became the subject of a documentary. He
has since skied down the highest mountains on each of the seven
continents, following the tradition of his late father Keizo,
who skied down Europe's Mont Blanc at the age of 99.
He trained for the Everest climb by hiking in Tokyo with
weighted packs and working out on a treadmill in a special
low-oxygen room in his home.
Nearly 4,000 climbers have reached the Everest summit since
the pioneering May 1953 climb, while 240 have lost their lives
on its slopes.
Miura is not the first record-setter on Everest this
climbing season.
Raha Moharrak became the first Saudi Arabian woman to
conquer the peak, while Sudarshan Gautam, a 30-year-old
Nepali-born Canadian who lost both arms in an accident, became
the first double amputee to summit.
Miura's record may only be his to savour briefly. Nepal's
Min Bahadur Sherchan, now 81, plans to start climbing the peak
this weekend.
