By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Oct 15 Clad in pink, blue and yellow
clothes, more than 250 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) athletes took part in a sports festival in the Nepali
capital, Kathmandu, at the weekend, billed by organisers as the
first in South Asia.
About 1,500 spectators cheered as the athletes, waving
rainbow coloured flags, marched at the Dasharath Stadium in the
heart of Kathmandu in the opening ceremony of the three-day
event that showed how attitudes are changing, albeit slowly, in
the conservative, Hindu-majority nation.
The athletes were accompanied by masked dancers and Panche
baja -- musicians playing Nepal's traditional instruments
including pipes and drums.
"After I participated in the tournament, my confidence has
increased," said 29-year-old Bakti Shah, who took part in
football and athletics.
American Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis, on a visit
to Nepal to support the rights of sexual minorities, kicked off
the event at a football match, wearing a Nepali cloth cap and
cream-coloured Buddhist prayer scarf.
"Initially I was a little worried whether we will be able to
hold such a big event in a major public venue," said well-known
activist Sunil Babu Pant, founder of the Blue Diamond Society, a
leading gay rights group.
"We have done it and proved that we can do," added Pant, a
former member of parliament.
Homosexuality is still taboo in Nepal, which does not have
clear laws about the rights of the increasingly assertive gay
community.
Same sex marriages have taken place in public but wedding
certificates are not given by authorities as there are no laws
that recognise such unions. People found guilty of "unnatural
sex" face up to one year in jail.
Until about six years ago, homosexuals were beaten on the
streets of Kathmandu and arrested.
CHANGING ATTITUDES
"Personal attitudes in the conservative society are slowly
changing. It is a good thing," Pant said.
Nepal, home to Mount Everest and the birthplace of Buddha,
emerged from 10 years of Maoist conflict in 2006, after which
the country began to increasingly recognise the rights of the
underprivileged communities.
In 2007, the country's Supreme Court ordered the government
to do away with laws that discriminate against gays and
guarantee them the same rights as other citizens.
Gay beauty contests are now organised and held, and gay
pride parades have been held in several major cities, including
Kathmandu. Early this year, a teenage boy who underwent a
sex-change operation in Thailand was welcomed home by his family
as the country's first known transsexual.
Gays still face numerous difficulties. Schools and colleges
won't accept them, and they have trouble getting national
identity cards in the gender they prefer.
But ordinary Nepalis were positive about the event.
"I think it is good they have assembled here for the sports
tournament," said a 24-year-old college student Raju Shakya.
"They should be entitled to the same rights as others
without discrimination. They are also human beings like us."
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Elaine Lies)