By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Feb 7 Nepal's Maoist party has for
the first time laid down the condition on which its prime
minister would resign, paving the way for an end to a political
deadlock with opposition parties that has paralysed one of the
world's poorest countries.
Baburam Bhattarai has agreed to step aside provided that
opposition parties accept the chief justice of the Supreme Court
as the head of a unity government to oversee national elections,
delegates to a party conference said on Thursday.
A former rebel leader, Bhattarai has led a caretaker
government since May last year, when parliament was dissolved
after failing to reach a consensus on drafting a new
constitution seen as key to Nepal's long-term stability.
Nepal is still recovering from a decade of civil war that
killed more than 16,000 people before ending in 2006. Its
politics remain fractious, and recent squabbles over Bhattarai's
staying in power have sparked violent street protests.
The hope is that elections in May this year will end the
deadlock and pave the way for a national assembly to draft a new
constitution, after the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished and
Nepal became a republic.
"Our party has proposed the chief justice of the Supreme
Court to lead the new government to hold elections in May as a
formula to end the deadlock," delegate Surya Rimal told Reuters
from Hetauda, 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Kathmandu, where the
Maoists are holding their first national congress in 21 years.
Opposition parties have demanded Bhattarai resign after he
failed to hold elections he ordered for November last year, and
the ongoing uncertainty of when elections will be held has
fuelled unrest.
"I think it is a positive step because it is basically aimed
at holding Constituent Assembly elections within a stipulated
time," said Lok Raj Baral, a well-known commentator, about the
Maoists' proposal. Opposition parties were not immediately
available for comment.
The political stalemate has led many industries to close
and frightened investors in the Himalayan nation, which relies
on foreign aid and tourism to prop up its economy.
The Maoists won elections in 2008 after joining a peace
process two years earlier and are leading a rickety coalition
with regional parties based on the southern plains.
"We have no other option than this and this is the last one
to solve the crisis," said the Maoist party spokesman, Agni
Sapkota.
(Editing by Matthias Williams)