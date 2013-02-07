(Recasts, adds opposition comments)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Feb 7 Nepal's Maoist party on
Thursday set out for the first time the conditions under which
its prime minister would resign, an offer it said was aimed at
ending a political deadlock with opposition parties that has
paralysed one of the world's poorest countries.
But hours after the offer was made, leaders from two major
opposition parties said they saw it as a ploy for the government
to remain in power, rather than being a serious attempt to break
the political impasse.
Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai agreed to step aside
provided that opposition parties accept the chief justice of the
Supreme Court as the head of a unity government to oversee
national elections, Maoist delegates to a party conference said.
A former rebel leader, Bhattarai has led a caretaker
government since May last year, when parliament was dissolved
after failing to reach a consensus on drafting a new
constitution seen as key to Nepal's long-term stability.
Nepal is still recovering from a decade of civil war that
killed more than 16,000 people before it ended in 2006. Its
politics remain fractious, and recent squabbles over Bhattarai's
staying in power have sparked violent street protests.
The hope is that elections in May this year will end the
deadlock and pave the way for a national assembly to draft a new
constitution, after the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished and
Nepal became a republic.
"Our party has proposed the chief justice of the Supreme
Court to lead the new government to hold elections in May as a
formula to end the deadlock," delegate Surya Rimal told Reuters
from Hetauda, 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Kathmandu, where the
Maoists are holding their first national congress in 21 years.
RESIGNATION DEMANDS
Dilendra Prasad Badu, a spokesman of the main opposition
Nepali Congress party, told the Kantipur news channel the
Maoists were insincere. "It is only a ploy to lengthen their
stay in power," Badu was quoted as saying of the proposal.
"The proposal goes against the norms of party politics and
there are some constitutional problems as well," Pradeep
Gwayali, a senior leader of the second biggest opposition party,
the Communist UML, told the Kantipur TV channel.
Opposition parties have demanded Bhattarai resign after he
failed to hold elections he ordered for November last year. The
ongoing uncertainty of when elections will be held has fuelled
unrest.
The political stalemate has led many industries to close and
frightened investors in the Himalayan nation, which relies on
foreign aid and tourism to prop up its economy.
The Maoists won elections in 2008 after joining a peace
process two years earlier and are leading a rickety coalition
with regional parties based on the southern plains.
"We have no other option than this and this is the last one
to solve the crisis," said the Maoist party spokesman, Agni
Sapkota.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Jon Hemming)